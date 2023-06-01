Investigators get hold of Donald Trump's recording on having access to secret document after leaving the White House

Problems for former USA President Donald Trump have increased in the ongoing investigation of his handling of classified documents. In a sensational turn of events, federal prosecutors have obtained an old audio recording of Trump in which he accepts to have taken with him a sensitive military document after leaving the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump (AP)

According to a report by CNN, Trump talks about retaining a classified document about a potential attack on Iran, after leaving the White House in the audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting.

As per the report, the audio recording might prove to be a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation against Trump over his handling of national security secrets. Special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Justice Department investigation into Trump has been compiling evidence to create a strong case against the former USA President.

Notably, Trump has defended his actions stating that he took documents from the White House which he was allowed to. During a CNN town hall-style event in May, Trump said: “I took the documents; I’m allowed to.”

The recording obtained is from the July 2021 meeting which was held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The meeting involved people working on autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Interestingly, Meadows' autobiography discusses an account of what appears to be same meeting during which Trump talked about a four-page report from former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

“It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency,” reads lines from Meadows' autobiography.

Meanwhile a statement on the matter from Trump's spokesperson, read: “The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer’s money on Democrat political objectives.

