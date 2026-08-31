‘Iran a failed nation…it is dead’: Trump threatens ‘hard’ response to attacks on US forces

United States President Donald Trump on Monday vowed a response to Iranian attacks on American forces, while referring to the country as a “failed nation.”

Trump further alleged that the Iranian leadership “is in disarray and incapable of properly representing the country.” (REUTERS)

Speaking to Fox News, the US President said America would “hit Iran hard” after Tehran's retaliatory strikes on US targets in the Middle East. Iran carried out the strikes after American strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz.

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“President Trump says the United States will respond to the Iranian missile attack on US forces overnight,” Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst said in a post on X. “We're going to hit them hard…There will be a response,” he cited Trump as saying. The United States further denied the Iranian claim that an oil tanker had hit mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Six months into US-Iran war: Strait of Hormuz crisis, global economic shock and India’s strategic test

‘Iran officially a failed nation…only thing they have is fake news’: Trump

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump referred to Iran as a “failed nation”. “IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police," the US President said, claiming that Iran's inflation was at 300 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump referred to Iran as a “failed nation”. “IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police," the US President said, claiming that Iran's inflation was at 300 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

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He further alleged that the Iranian leadership “is in disarray and incapable of properly representing the country.”

“The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of “BULLSHIT,”” Trump further said.

Iran says two killed in US attack on Larak Island, strikes Gulf countries

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Iranian officials said two people were killed and several others wounded in the American attack Sunday night on Larak Island in Hormuz. US and Iran exchanged fire over the weekend, with Tehran retaliating to the attack by launching missiles at American bases in Jordan, the Associated Press reported.

The United Arab Emirates too said it had intercepted an Iranian drone over its waters Monday. This exchange of fire came after a lull in fighting, during which the US had ratcheted up economic pressure on Iran by unveiling new sanctions.

Also Read | UAE denies attack on Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai as US-Iran tensions escalate | Latest on Middle East war

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While Washington and Tehran had signed a ceasefire framework in June, which provided for a 60-day negotiating period to finalise the terms of agreement, the truce unravelled quickly. Among the sticking points between the countries was the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei being killed in the strikes. Following the strikes, Iran established a chokehold on the strait, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil passed before the war began.