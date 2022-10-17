Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Athlete competes without hijab, defying Iran's diktat for female players

Published on Oct 17, 2022 11:46 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Protests sparked in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Elnaz Rekabi represented Iran at the Asian climbing competition finals in Seoul.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

An Iranian climber was seen competing at an international competition without donning a hijab, in open defiance of the Islamic Republic's restrictions for female athletes. In a historic move, Elnaz Rekabi represented Iran at the Asian climbing competition finals in Seoul without covering her head amid anti-hijab protests in her home country.

Protests sparked in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 and have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran's rulers since the 1979 revolution.

Watch video here:

Demonstrators demanding the downfall of the Islamic Republic have continued at several universities, including in the cities of Tabriz and Rasht. The government has launched a major crackdown on the protests with heavy deployment of riot police.

In many places, the protests which have continue for a month now, turned violent as fire being lit at road intersections in several cities could be seen in videos widely shared on social media. Anti-government slogans have been heard in the demonstrations which have been dominated by women protesters.

Mallika Soni

