Iran attacks US bases in Kuwait, warns 'era of hit and run is over'; explosions heard in Iraq and Bahrain

Explosions were reportedly heard across Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain and Erbil on Wednesday. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for missile strikes targeting American military bases in Kuwait. Explosions were reportedly heard across Kuwait. (UnSplash)

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack was carried out in response to what it described as a US assault on Iran's Qeshm Island.

Also Read: Iran news LIVE: Explosions, sirens heard in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait; IRGC says 'region will turn to ashes

What IRGC said The IRGC said its Aerospace Force launched "precise and concentrated missile attacks" on US military facilities in Kuwait.

“In response to the provocation and blatant aggression of American terrorist forces targeting the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the beloved island of Qeshm, the Air and Space Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by the grace and support of Allah and in line with its commitment to protect the homeland, subjected the military bases of American occupiers in Kuwait to precise and concentrated missile attacks, resulting in the successful destruction of their targets and the ignition of the aggressors' trenches.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by announcing this initial response for retaliation, issues a firm and decisive warning to the government of the United States, the leader of global arrogance, and all those who allow the use of their soil or airspace to violate Iran:

Any new stupidity, further aggression, or any action that violates even a single inch of our borders and sovereignty will be met with a devastating, crushing, and decisive response that goes beyond all laws and established boundaries. Our brave forces will not hesitate to turn all the headquarters and interests of the aggressors in the region into ashes.

The era of "hit and run" has ended, and the aggressor forces must bear the dire consequences of their ignorance and reckless adventures.”

Kuwait military issues alert Kuwait's military said its air-defence systems were intercepting "hostile" missiles and drones after sirens sounded across the country.

"Any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the military said in a post on X, without identifying the source of the projectiles.

The General Staff of the Army urged residents to avoid approaching any debris or unidentified objects "that may result from intercepting hostile aerial targets, due to the danger they may pose to public safety."

Authorities also advised citizens and residents to report any suspicious debris immediately through emergency services and to rely only on official sources for updates.

"The General Staff of the Army calls on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the issued guidelines to preserve the security and safety of all."