Iran can produce 50 ballistic missiles a month, half of its pre-war capacity: Report

Iran is capable of building about 50 ballistic missiles per month — roughly half its pre-war capacity — giving it a significant edge over retaliation if hostilities resume despite months of airstrikes, Bloomberg reported, citing a western intelligence report.

Iran likely has at least 1,700 ballistic missiles remaining. (AFP)

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The US has maintained since the early days of the war that Iran’s missile arsenal and its ability to rebuild it had been severely degraded. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US military had destroyed Iran’s navy, air force and military infrastructure. Defence secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated the claim on Tuesday, saying that 80% of Iran’s industrial base had been destroyed.

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However, according to Bloomberg, Iran likely has at least 1,700 ballistic missiles remaining and is continuing to produce more at roughly half its pre-war rate, a western official said, citing military intelligence assessments.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also released footage on Tuesday showing what it described as the unveiling of a new underground “missile city.” In the IRGC video, published by the semi-official Fars news agency, General Ali Abdollahi, the armed forces’ chief of staff, told troops in the missile facility that “surprises in a future war will be revealed one after the other,” according to Bloomberg.

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{{^usCountry}} Iran may also have thousands of Shahed-type attack drones remaining in its arsenal, said Jim Lamson, a visiting research fellow in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London and a former CIA analyst specialising in Iran and the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran may also have thousands of Shahed-type attack drones remaining in its arsenal, said Jim Lamson, a visiting research fellow in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London and a former CIA analyst specialising in Iran and the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Iran security chief threatens to strike US military bases in Europe if used for attacks

The exact number of ballistic missiles and Shahed drones remaining in Iran’s arsenal is difficult to establish, as its pre-war stockpile is unknown. It is also unclear how many missiles Tehran has been able to replace after they were fired or destroyed.

Since the conflict began on February 28, Iran has launched more than 4,900 Shahed propeller-driven attack drones and at least 2,200 ballistic missiles, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Western intelligence officials have also said Russia is providing strike weapons to Iran, although the type and number are not known.

Trump rules out military action

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Trump on Monday ruled out further military action against Iran. Trump's comments, which came after a closed-door meeting with Qatar's PM Sheikh Mohammed, are his most decisive since the Trump-led Republican Party suffered a rout in the US midterm elections last week.

“Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing Monday. “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

However, the blockade of Iran remains in place — an act of war that has imposed severe economic pain on Tehran — and Iran has continued to strike commercial shipping.

Iran’s 7 conditions for reopening Hormuz, resuming talks with US

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Meanwhile, Iran has laid out 7 conditions in order to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume negotiations with the United States. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the responsibility for the next move now rests with the US, as Iran waits for an official response to its demands.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Iran had already sent Washington a clear response outlining its conditions but had not received a specific answer.

“The ball is now in the Americans’ court, and they must make a decision and announce it," he said.

He also warned US President Donald Trump against restarting military action against Iran, saying, “If Trump decides to go to war again, he will face another defeat."

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(With inputs from Bloomberg)