US defence secy Pete Hegseth dismisses impeachment move as ‘political spectacle’, gets A+++ from Trump

US secretary of war Pete Hegseth on Tuesday dismissed the impeachment move against him over alleged abuse of power during the Iran war, calling it a farce that was bound to fail. Hegseth made the remarks at a news conference, a day after US Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, introduced eight articles of impeachment against him. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on November 10, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia, US. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Trump reacted to Hegseth's briefing, rating his defence against a “disgruntled” Massie as "A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS". The US president called Massie an "angry, defeated, former Congressman".

‘Not patriotism. This is sabotage’: Pete Hegseth Addressing the impeachment effort at his first Pentagon news conference since May, Hegseth said previous attempts to impeach US President Donald Trump had failed and added, "They will fail again."

"This is not patriotism. This is sabotage," he said.

Referring to the Iran war, Hegseth said, "I stand beside every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow."

In a post on X, Massie said the House was scheduled to hold an initial vote on Tuesday on a procedural motion seeking to dismiss the resolution.

"If we can overcome that effort, we will proceed to a real debate and vote on the Articles of Impeachment," he said.

What is the resolution against Hegseth? The resolution primarily centres on the war in Iran, but also refers to Hegseth's role in US military operations in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and in Venezuela.

Massie alleged that Hegseth's actions amounted to “high crimes and misdemeanors” and that his leadership at the Pentagon “warrants impeachment.”

The US Constitution does not explicitly define what constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors”, leaving it to lawmakers to determine which actions warrant impeachment.

A House vote could take place by midweek, putting pressure on Republicans, many of whom have blamed the Iran war for their party's poor election performance. However, the subsequent course of action remains uncertain.