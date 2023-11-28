Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran finalises deal to buy Russian made Sukhoi su-35 fighter jets: Report

Reuters |
Nov 28, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as ageing US models.

Iran has finalised arrangements for the delivery of Russian made Sukhoi su-35 fighter jets and helicopters, Iran's deputy defence minister told Iran's Tasnim news agency on Tuesday, as Tehran and Moscow forge closer military relations.

An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as ageing US models acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"Plans have been finalised for Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers to join the combat units of Iran's Army," Iran's deputy Defence Minister Mehdi Farahi said.

The Tasnim report did not include any Russian confirmation of the deal.

In 2018, Iran said it had started production of the locally-designed Kowsar fighter for use in its air force. Military experts believe the jet is a carbon copy of the F-5, first produced in the United States in the 1960s.

