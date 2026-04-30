Iranian foreign minister Araghchi calls Jaishankar to discuss West Asia crisis, regional situation

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday to discuss the West Asia conflict and regional developments.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

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The two foreign ministers have spoken on phone more than half a dozen times since military strikes on Iran by Israel and the US on February 28 triggered the conflict. The latest call came following Araghchi’s visits to Pakistan, Oman and Russia as part of efforts to end the war.

“Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening,” Jaishankar said on social media. “Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch.”

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{{^usCountry}} A post on Araghchi’s Telegram channel said the two foreign ministers held consultations on the “latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, and regional and international developments”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A post on Araghchi’s Telegram channel said the two foreign ministers held consultations on the “latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, and regional and international developments”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Araghchi also spoke to Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Araghchi also spoke to Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire that Iran and the US agreed to on April 7, largely halting hostilities. Iranian Fars news agency reported over the weekend that Iran had sent “written messages” to the US via Pakistan, which were “about some of the red lines of…Iran, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire that Iran and the US agreed to on April 7, largely halting hostilities. Iranian Fars news agency reported over the weekend that Iran had sent “written messages” to the US via Pakistan, which were “about some of the red lines of…Iran, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran has blocked the vital strait, cutting off supplies of oil, natural gas and fertilisers and sending prices soaring. In response, the US blocked Iranian ports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has blocked the vital strait, cutting off supplies of oil, natural gas and fertilisers and sending prices soaring. In response, the US blocked Iranian ports. {{/usCountry}}

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