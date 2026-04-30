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Iranian foreign minister Araghchi calls Jaishankar to discuss West Asia crisis, regional situation

The two foreign ministers have spoken on phone more than half a dozen times since Iran war started on February 28 

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 07:21 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday to discuss the West Asia conflict and regional developments.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi dialled external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The two foreign ministers have spoken on phone more than half a dozen times since military strikes on Iran by Israel and the US on February 28 triggered the conflict. The latest call came following Araghchi’s visits to Pakistan, Oman and Russia as part of efforts to end the war.

“Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening,” Jaishankar said on social media. “Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch.”

Also Read | US preparing for ‘short and powerful’ wave of strikes on Iran as peace talks stall: Report

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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