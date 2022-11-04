Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran foreign minister tells Joe Biden to stop 'hypocritical behaviour'

Iran foreign minister tells Joe Biden to stop 'hypocritical behaviour'

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:58 PM IST

Joe Biden: “The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran,” Iran's foreign minister said.

Joe Biden: President Joe Biden speaks.(AP)
Reuters |

Responding to US President Joe Biden's vow to "free Iran", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday: "Mr. Biden, stop your hypocritical behaviour".

Read more: Watch: Nothing, just Joe Biden eating ice cream. He chose the flavour…

"The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran, while at the same time it is trying to reach a nuclear agreement," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP