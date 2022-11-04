Iran foreign minister tells Joe Biden to stop 'hypocritical behaviour'

Responding to US President Joe Biden's vow to "free Iran", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday: "Mr. Biden, stop your hypocritical behaviour".

Read more: Watch: Nothing, just Joe Biden eating ice cream. He chose the flavour…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The White House has increasingly promoted violence and terror in the recent riots in Iran, while at the same time it is trying to reach a nuclear agreement," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON