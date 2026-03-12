Iran Guards release video of missiles targeting Tel Aviv, US bases under ‘operation True Promise 4’

Iran's Guards said that the operation was carried out under the code name "Labbaik Ya Khamenei," and 4 missiles, including Emad, Qadr, Khaybar Shekan, and Fattah missiles, were launched. Along with this, destructive drones targeting Tel Aviv and the US army bases were also launched, state news agency IRNA reported.

Iran on Thursday released a video of missile attacks under its operation “True Promise 4” targeting Tel Aviv and US bases. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards released the video showing the launch of several missiles, along with drones.

Fresh strikes on Israel, US bases The ongoing war entered its 13th day with Iranian forces saying that they had targeted Israel as well as US sites in the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait.

"The gathering place of American forces on Sheikh Zayed Road (Dubai) and the location of American forces at Ahmad Al-Jaber Airport (Kuwait) were targeted," it said.

The IRGC also said it had struck the residence of US Marines at Al-Dhafra base in the UAE, as well as mobile US bases in Iraq, and a site in Tel Aviv where Israeli forces were gathered.

Also read: Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei, the ‘wounded war veteran’, fails to appear on camera for first message amid injury reports

Iran supreme leader calls to shut down US bases Meanwhile, Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first message calling on regional countries to shut down any US base, adding that they would be attacked.

"I recommend that they close those bases as soon as possible, because they must have realised by now that the claim of establishing security and peace by America was nothing more than a lie," Khamenei said in a statement read by a news anchor on state TV.

Also read: Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei says Strait of Hormuz should stay closed, used as leverage against enemy

Earlier in the day, Iran announced three conditions to end the war with Israel and the US. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the only way to end the war that has been "ignited by the Zionist regime & US" is by recognising Iran's legitimate rights, secondly by payment of reparations, and third, by firm international guarantees against future aggression.

The US and Israel have been attacking Iran with airstrikes since Feb. 28, triggering a response from Tehran that’s seen missiles and drones fired across the Gulf.