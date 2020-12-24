e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iran minister rubbishes Trump’s accusation of US Embassy attack in Baghdad

Iran minister rubbishes Trump’s accusation of US Embassy attack in Baghdad

“Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won’t divert attention from catastrophic failures at home,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Trump, without giving evidence, said on Twitter on Wednesday that the rockets that landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, in an attack targeting the US Embassy, were from Iran and “we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq.”
Trump, without giving evidence, said on Twitter on Wednesday that the rockets that landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, in an attack targeting the US Embassy, were from Iran and “we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq.”(AP)
         

Iran’s foreign minister on Thursday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s allegations that Iran was behind the recent rocket attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

“Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won’t divert attention from catastrophic failures at home,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Trump, without giving evidence, said on Twitter on Wednesday that the rockets that landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, in an attack targeting the US Embassy, were from Iran and “we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq.”

“Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” Trump said.

The Iraqi military blamed the attack, which caused some minor damage, on an “outlaw group.”

Top US national security officials agreed on Wednesday on a proposed range of options to present to Trump aimed at deterring any attack on US military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, a senior administration official told Reuters without describing the content of the options or say whether they included military action.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
LIVE: ‘Farmers won’t go back until govt repeals laws,’ says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: ‘Farmers won’t go back until govt repeals laws,’ says Rahul Gandhi
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In