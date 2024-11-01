Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days: Report

Reuters |
Nov 01, 2024 01:03 AM IST

Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, Axios reported on Thursday.

Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

Israeli and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken (Reuters/Representational image)(REUTERS)
Israeli and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken (Reuters/Representational image)(REUTERS)

The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added.

The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.

Read more: How US President Joe Biden pushed Israel to calibrate its strikes on Iran

Israel and Iran have engaged in a series of tit-for-tat military strikes, part of broader Middle East warfare set off by fighting in Gaza.

On Saturday, Israeli military jets struck missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran in retaliation for Tehran's Oct. 1 barrage of more than 200 missiles against Israel.

A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday Tehran would "use all available tools" to respond to the Israeli strikes.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //