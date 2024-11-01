Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days: Report

Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources. Israeli and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken (Reuters/Representational image)(REUTERS)

The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added.

The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.

Read more: How US President Joe Biden pushed Israel to calibrate its strikes on Iran

Israel and Iran have engaged in a series of tit-for-tat military strikes, part of broader Middle East warfare set off by fighting in Gaza.

On Saturday, Israeli military jets struck missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran in retaliation for Tehran's Oct. 1 barrage of more than 200 missiles against Israel.

A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday Tehran would "use all available tools" to respond to the Israeli strikes.