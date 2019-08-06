New Delhi -°C
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019
Iran’s Rouhani says war with Iran is the mother of all wars: Report
Rouhani said if US wants to negotiate with Iran then it must lift all sanctions.world Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:31 IST
Geneva
Reuters
Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.
If the United States wants to have negotiations with Iran then it must lift all sanctions, Rouhani said.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:30 IST
tags
more from world