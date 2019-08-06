Iran’s Rouhani says war with Iran is the mother of all wars: Report

world

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:31 IST

Reuters

Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

If the United States wants to have negotiations with Iran then it must lift all sanctions, Rouhani said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:30 IST