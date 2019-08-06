e-paper
Iran’s Rouhani says war with Iran is the mother of all wars: Report

Rouhani said if US wants to negotiate with Iran then it must lift all sanctions.

world Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:31 IST

Geneva
Hassan Rouhani said war with Iran is the mother of all wars.
Hassan Rouhani said war with Iran is the mother of all wars.(AP photo)
         

Reuters

Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

If the United States wants to have negotiations with Iran then it must lift all sanctions, Rouhani said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:30 IST

