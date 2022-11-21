Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution
Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:17 PM IST
International Atomic Energy Agency criticised Tehran's lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.
AFP |
Iran said Monday it was taking retaliatory measures against the International Atomic Energy Agency over a resolution criticising Tehran's lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.
"In response to the recent action of three European countries and the United States in the adoption of a resolution against Iran, some initial measures have been decided by the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.
