Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

Iran said Monday it was taking retaliatory measures against the International Atomic Energy Agency over a resolution criticising Tehran's lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

"In response to the recent action of three European countries and the United States in the adoption of a resolution against Iran, some initial measures have been decided by the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

