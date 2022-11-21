Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:17 PM IST

International Atomic Energy Agency criticised Tehran's lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.(Reuters File)
AFP |

Iran said Monday it was taking retaliatory measures against the International Atomic Energy Agency over a resolution criticising Tehran's lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

Read more: Nearly 20 dead, 300 injured in Indonesia earthquake: Official

"In response to the recent action of three European countries and the United States in the adoption of a resolution against Iran, some initial measures have been decided by the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP