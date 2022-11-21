Home / World News / At least 44 dead, many injured in Indonesia earthquake: Official

At least 44 dead, many injured in Indonesia earthquake: Official

world news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: Up to 20 people had died at one hospital in the area, an official said.

Indonesia Earthquake: People gather outside the Indonesia's Defense Ministry buildings following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia.(Reuters)
Indonesia Earthquake: People gather outside the Indonesia's Defense Ministry buildings following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

At least 44 people have been killed in an earthquake that rattled Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, a local spokesperson told AFP.

"There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far, 44 people have died," Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town in West Java, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

In videos widely shared on social media which could not be verified independently, buildings could be seen shaking during the earthquake.

Authorities said they had rescued two people trapped in a landslide in Cianjur but a third person had died.

"We managed to evacuate a woman and a baby alive, but the other one passed away. That's the only thing I can share for now," Cianjur police chief Doni Hermawan told broadcaster Metro TV, AFP reported.

Authorities said they had rescued two people trapped in a landslide in Cianjur but a third person had died.

"We managed to evacuate a woman and a baby alive, but the other one passed away. That's the only thing I can share for now," Cianjur police chief Doni Hermawan told broadcaster Metro TV, AFP reported.

Indonesia local media showed several buildings in Cianjur with their roofs collapsed. The country's meteorological agency warned residents near the quake to watch out for more tremors.

"We call on people to stay outside the buildings for now as there might be potential aftershocks," the head of Indonesia's meteorological agency said, AFP reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
indonesia earthquake
indonesia earthquake

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out