Iran says US trying to violate sovereignty over hijab protests, warns response

Published on Sep 26, 2022 02:01 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran's anti-hijab protests that have grabbed the world's attention and have spread to other countries around the globe have entered their tenth day.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranian pro-government protesters wave their national flag during a rally against the recent anti-government protests in Iran, in Tehran.(AFP)
US attempts to violate Iran's sovereignty over the issue of protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody will not go unanswered, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Iran's anti-hijab protests that have grabbed the world's attention and have spread to other countries around the globe have entered their tenth day. In Iran, over 41 have died in the protests that turned violent and at least 700 have been arrested as the government continues its crack down on the demonstrations- largest since fuel prices protests in 2019- that have not died down despite internet curbs in the country.

