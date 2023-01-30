Home / World News / Iran summons senior Ukraine diplomat over comments on drone strike

Iran summons senior Ukraine diplomat over comments on drone strike

Published on Jan 30, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: A senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy linked the incident directly to the war there.

Russia-Ukraine War: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Iran summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Tehran on Monday over his country's comments on a drone strike on a military factory in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

In Ukraine, which accuses Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack civilian targets in Ukrainian cities far from the front, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy linked the incident directly to the war there.

russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
