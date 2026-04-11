Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has severe, disfiguring wounds: Report

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, reportedly is still recovering from severe injuries to his face and leg caused by the airstrike at the beginning of the war that killed his father.

The 56-year-old Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is still recovering from his wounds and is mentally sharp, sources said.(Reuters)

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US-Israeli forces launched an airstrike on the Supreme Leader's compound in Tehran at the start of the war in February in which his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, was killed, and which led to significant injury to one or both legs of Mojtaba, news agency Reuters reported citing three people close to his inner circle.

The 56-year-old is still recovering from his wounds but is mentally sharp.

The sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity also revealed that Mojtaba is engaged in major decision-making through audio conferencing. He is also involved in major issues, including the war and negotiations, the report added.

The US-Iran peace talks are set to be held in Pakistan's Islamabad over the weekend, for which the Iranian delegation arrived early on Saturday. The delegation includes foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, defence and security officials, economic policymakers, and lawmakers.

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{{^usCountry}} Follow for live updates on US-Iran war talks in Pakistan Speculation on Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow for live updates on US-Iran war talks in Pakistan Speculation on Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts, condition and ability to rule still largely remain a mystery to the public, with reports claiming he was unconscious and undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts, condition and ability to rule still largely remain a mystery to the public, with reports claiming he was unconscious and undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speculations have also been fueled by no photo, video or audio recording of him published since the air attack and his subsequent appointment as his father's replacement on March 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculations have also been fueled by no photo, video or audio recording of him published since the air attack and his subsequent appointment as his father's replacement on March 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last month, the Supreme Leader made his first statement since the start of the war, but did not appear on video. His message was read by a presenter on state TV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, the Supreme Leader made his first statement since the start of the war, but did not appear on video. His message was read by a presenter on state TV. {{/usCountry}}

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Khamenei was wounded on February 28, the first day of the war launched by the US and Israel, in the attack that killed his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There has been no official Iranian statement on the extent of Mojtaba Khamenei's injuries.

Also read: US-Iran war timeline: From opening strikes, Khamenei's killing to ceasefire | Key events

Might have lost a leg

Sources close to the US intelligence assessments told Reuters that Mojtaba Khamenei was believed to have lost a leg. One of the people close to Khamenei's circle said images of the Supreme Leader could be expected to be released within one or two months, and that he might even appear in public then, although all three sources stressed he would only emerge when his health and the security situation allowed.

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Meanwhile, experts have stressed that regardless of the severity of his injuries, Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to be able to command the overarching power wielded by his father. As a new and inexperienced leader, it could take years for him to build up the same level of automatic authority, Alex Vatanka, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said.

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