‘Iran unaware’: Trump says US military secretly helped 100 million barrels of oil through Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US was secretly transported 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed by Iran since February 28.

US President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for the "Secure America Act" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)

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Trump gave out the details of what he called a "secret mission" through a social media post and a press briefing.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that the US executed a secret mission through which over 200 commercial ships travelled through the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow passageway has been shut off to naval traffic by Iran after US and Israeli attacks on February 28. One fifth of the global oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: ‘Hit them hard’: Trump warns of fresh US attacks on Iran as tensions escalate

"Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Straight of Hormuz," Trump said on Truth Social.

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{{^usCountry}} "Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Straight, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait," he added. Trump says Iran 'unaware' of US move {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Straight, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait," he added. Trump says Iran 'unaware' of US move {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} US President Trump said the US has been taking out millions of barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, without Iran being aware of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Trump said the US has been taking out millions of barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, without Iran being aware of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump disclosed the operation on Wednesday during a briefing to reporters in the Oval Office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump disclosed the operation on Wednesday during a briefing to reporters in the Oval Office. {{/usCountry}}

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"You know, I can say it now, something you didn't know. You know, we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil. Nobody knows it," Trump told reporters.

"You know who doesn't know about it? Iran, until right now. We took out the other night 22 ships, late at night with no lights, because they don't have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it," the US President said.

He credited his efforts to maintaining the price of crude oil below $90 per barrel, instead of surging above $200.

Also Read: JD Vance says US peace deal with Iran must ‘solve nuclear problem for the long term’: ‘That’s the goal'

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US began a military operation, dubbed Project Freedom, to escort ships through the strait in early May, but scrapped it a day later.

However, US media reported later in May that the effort had resumed, but US Central Command said at the time that reports the Navy had resumed "escorting or assisting commercial vessels" were false.

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