Iran-US war LIVE: Trump's big warning to Iran on Hormuz amid ceasefire; Netanyahu approves talks with Lebanon

Iran US war news LIVE: Amid reports that Iran may charge fees from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Tehran and asked it to stop doing so. ...Read More

“There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The US President's remarks come after some reports suggested that Iran may charge a toll from vessels crossing through the key trade waterway through which, around 20 per cent of the world's oil passes.

Iran-US talks

Stage is set for talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan over the weekend in the backdrop of intense fighting between the two sides in Middle East that had been going on since February 28. Pakistan is mediating the negotiations between Tehran and Washington even though the truce seems to be on shaky ground over Hormuz stalemate and Israel's offensive against Lebanon.

Kuwait accuses Iran of attacking it

Despite the truce between Iran and the US that put a virtual halt on the fighting in the Middle East, Kuwait accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Saudi Arabia also said its key pipeline was damaged in the recent attacks.

Saudi's state-run Saudi Press Agency cited an anonymous official saying that a recent attack in the war that damaged its crucial East-West pipeline. The damaged pipeline carries oil out to the Red Sea and avoids the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains a chokehold on despite the pause in the fighting.

Meanwhile, the delegations from Iran and the US likely to hold talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad tomorrow.