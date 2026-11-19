The greatest energy shock in history and growing climate change concerns are reshaping how the world will power homes, drive cars and fuel industries, said an International Energy Agency report released Thursday.

Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen (REUTERS/Representational)

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The repercussions from the Iran war will “leave lasting marks" on the world's energy sector, said the Paris-based IEA, founded after the 1973-74 oil crisis.

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Energy-hungry nations will prioritize the security and affordability of their electricity, the report said, which will benefit renewable technologies, like solar energy, and other alternatives, like nuclear power. But it also reinforces the case to keep coal as a backup for times of crisis.

This is especially true in coal-rich Asia, which went into energy triage when the Iran war cut off the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passageway where about a fifth of the world’s traded oil flowed.

The report looks “past the current turmoil to explore the range of energy futures that could emerge from today’s upheaval,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, who warned that “the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The annual United Nations climate talks in Turkey, known as COP31, are in their final week. Before these negotiations, the U.N. announced the world is dangerously close to missing its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

Electrification — the process of powering homes, cars and industries with electricity — and moving away from planet-warming fossil fuels are major issues at COP31.

“For the first time, we are actually seeing the policies used to respond to energy security concerns being very strongly aligned with policies needed for energy transitions,” said IEA Director of Sustainability Laura Cozzi in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is a unique convergence that sees electrification at the heart of crisis response.”

Flagship report projects energy future

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The IEA is the world's leading intergovernmental energy organization, with more than 30 member countries. Its flagship report this year analyzes government and private data to project various future scenarios based on whether countries stick with current policies or drastically shift because of ongoing crises.

There is a clear before and after the Iran war for the energy sector, experts said. In March, the IEA coordinated the emergency release of 400 million barrels of crude oil stocks to stabilize global markets.

“When we look at how energy crises change the world over the long term, governments are only just beginning to get their head around just how much things will change,” said Dave Jones, co-founder of the think tank Ember.

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Conflicts, trade tensions, climate risks and cyberattacks are increasing the number of possible energy futures, and the IEA said the “drive to diversify” fuel supplies will reshape the energy trade.

“The world will not look the same after this crisis, but how we will look exactly, this still depends, and we will see in the next few months," Cozzi said.

The IEA projects the Middle East will still be the world's largest oil exporter, but nations will likely reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. The IEA projects the amount of oil passing the strait could go from 20 million barrels per day before the Iran war, to 8.5 million barrels in 2030, and even under 2 million barrels by 2035.

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While fossil fuels still dominate energy mixes, the IEA said solar and nuclear power are the “biggest beneficiaries” of governments prioritizing domestic energy sources.

“This crisis has exposed the price of fossil fuel dependence,” said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa. “It’s crazy that a conflict thousands of miles away can send energy bills soaring at home.”

Energy security concerns, however, may lead nations to rely on coal as a fallback option. Michelle Manook of FutureCoal, an industry-backed group formerly known as the World Coal Association, said “for coal-rich economies, domestic coal remains an important energy security asset."

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“We see coal has a momentum,” said the IEA's Birol. “We will see if it is long-lived or not.”

Climate talks eye electrification

COP31 follows a year rattled by the Iran war, as well as several climate-induced disasters, like Europe’s deadly heat waves and Nepal’s devastating flooding. Global warming is adding pressure to rising electricity demand.

In what the IEA called a “striking milestone,” energy demand for cooling overtook energy demand for heating for the first time this year. Cozzi said this is “the beginning of the trend that will last for the next decade and beyond.”

India, the world’s most populous nation, will account for more energy demand growth over the next decade than anywhere else in the world. China, already one of the world’s most electrified economies, may see electrification grow from 32% last year to 43% by 2035, the highest among major economies.

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At COP31, Turkey wants the world to increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

While Turkey prefers this to come from renewables, U.N. documents on the negotiating table don't spell this out. That means power plants running on coal and other fossil fuels could be used to supply power grids, at least initially.

“The IEA’s latest report makes clear that the fossil energy crisis unleashed by the U.S.-Israel war on Iran has irrevocably changed the global energy system, adding to the many reasons why countries would benefit from a rapid transition to clean energy,” said Rachel Cleetus, climate program director at the Union of Concerned Scientists, who is at COP31.