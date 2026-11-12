Crude oil tanker carrying 19 Indian seafarers hit off UAE coast, all crew evacuated
In a post on X, Sonowal said the UAE Coast Guard evacuated all crew members following the incident. None of the Indian seafarers sustained injuries.
All 19 Indian seafarers aboard a Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker were evacuated safely after the vessel came under a projectile attack off Mina Saqr in the UAE on Wednesday, Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.
The tanker, MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, was carrying 22 crew members, including 19 Indians, when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr on November 11.
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In a post on X, Sonowal said the UAE Coast Guard evacuated all crew members following the incident. None of the Indian seafarers sustained injuries.
"The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said.
The minister added that the government was coordinating with the ship management company to ensure the crew's safety and provide necessary assistance.
"We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," Sonowal said.
In another incident reported on Wednesday, all three Indian seafarers aboard a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, NCC FAJR, were safe after the vessel was involved in a possible attack while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on November 11.
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Sonowal said the entire crew had escaped without injuries and that the government was monitoring the situation.
"On Nov 11, Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker NCC FAJR, carrying 3 Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," Sonowal said.
Confirming the safety of the Indian nationals, he added, "All 3 Indian nationals, along with the entire crew, are safe."
"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in regular contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal added.
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