Crude oil tanker carrying 19 Indian seafarers hit off UAE coast, all crew evacuated

All 19 Indian seafarers aboard a Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker were evacuated safely after the vessel came under a projectile attack off Mina Saqr in the UAE on Wednesday, Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday. The UAE Coast Guard carried out the evacuation, ensuring that all crew members were brought to safety. (REUTERS)

The tanker, MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, was carrying 22 crew members, including 19 Indians, when it was targeted while drifting off Mina Saqr on November 11.

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In a post on X, Sonowal said the UAE Coast Guard evacuated all crew members following the incident. None of the Indian seafarers sustained injuries.

"The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard, and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries," he said.

The minister added that the government was coordinating with the ship management company to ensure the crew's safety and provide necessary assistance.

"We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support," Sonowal said.