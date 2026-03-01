Iran warns Israel and US ‘will regret’ after reports of Ali Khamenei's death emerge

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there are “many signs” that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is no longer alive following recent strikes targeting sites in Iran. Iran vows to make Israel and US ‘regret their actions’ after Netanyahu suggests Khamenei is dead (AP)

Iran calls it 'mental warfare’ Iran strongly rejected the claims about Khamenei’s reported death. According to Reuters, the head of public relations at the Iranian Supreme Leader’s office accused the country’s enemies of spreading misinformation as part of psychological tactics.

“The enemy is resorting to mental warfare, all should be aware,” the official was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Iranian authorities described the reports as an attempt to create confusion and fear, dismissing Israeli claims about Khamenei’s status.

Ali Larijani issues warning Separately, Iranian official Ali Larijani responded in a post on X, warning of consequences over the strikes.

“We will make the Zionist criminals and the shameless Americans regret their actions. The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will deliver an unforgettable lesson to the hellish international oppressors.”

The exchange of strong statements from both sides highlights the deepening crisis, with Israel claiming major blows to Iran’s leadership and Tehran calling the reports part of “mental warfare.”

Netanyahu claims ‘many signs’ Khamenei is no longer alive In a video statement released after the attacks, Netanyahu claimed that Israeli forces had struck key locations linked to Iran’s leadership and military establishment. “This morning we destroyed the compound of the tyrant Khamenei,” he said.

He further stated, “There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs’ regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear programme — and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime.”

Netanyahu’s remarks came amid rising tensions after the strikes, with Israeli officials asserting that several senior Iranian figures had been killed.