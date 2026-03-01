US issues big warning to citizens as Israel's Netanyahu suggests Iran's Khamenei dead; here's what to do as per advisory

The US State Department issued a worldwide caution for its citizens on February 28. This came amid the ongoing tensions as the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran. Smoke rises from the direction of the U.S. naval base after the state news agency reported missile attack on the service center of the U.S. Fifth Fleet, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, in Manama, Bahrain. (REUTERS)

The security alert was issued even as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that there were ‘many signs that Khamenei is no longer alive’.

In remarks after the strikes, Netanyahu said “Today we have killed several major leaders that are involved in the nuclear program of Iran and we will continue to target several sites of this regime. We have targeted the site where Khamenei was,” adding, “There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear program - and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime.”

However, Israeli authorities have not released any intelligence or video proof to back this claim.

What does the US alert say? The US alert reads - “Following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. They may experience travel disruptions due to periodic airspace closures. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution. ”

It lists out some of the things citizens can do to get alerts in a timely manner.

What should citizens do as per advisory The State Department notification says people should enroll at https://step.state.gov to get the latest security alerts. They are also advised to follow the ‘U.S. Department of State - Security Updates for U.S. Citizens’ channel on WhatsApp.

The State Department notification also advises people planning travel to read the Travel Advisory carefully along with the country information and recent alerts at the department's page on international travel.

Massive action on Khamenei's compound Netanyahu's claims come after Israel’s Channel 12 network reported that 30 bombs were dropped on a complex linked to Iran's 86-year-old leader.

While Khamenei was believed to have been underground during this strike, senior journalist Amit Segal, who's seen to be close to Netanyahu, noted that the Iranian leader was ‘probably not in his own bunker’. However, no source was cited for this report.

It's unclear if Khamenei was even at the compound when the strikes began. The Supreme Leader has not been seen since the offensive was started. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, told NBC News that Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were alive ‘as far as I know’.