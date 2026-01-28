Iran warns of ‘powerful’ response to any aggression amid US tensions, calls for ‘fair nuclear deal’

Iran's foreign minister Syed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday issued a warning, saying the country would “immediately and powerfully respond” to any aggression against it. “The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly,” Araghchi said. (AFP)

This comes even as nationwide protests in the country continue, and amid tensions with the United States over the Iranian regime's crackdown on protestors.

“The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated the country's openness to a “mutually beneficial, fair and equitable nuclear deal”, which he said should be on “equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation.”

Aragchi said that the deal should guarantee no nuclear weapons, but “ensure Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear technology.” The foreign minister rejected Iran having acquired nuclear weapons. “Such weapons have no place in our security calculations and we have NEVER sought to acquire them,” Aragchi said.