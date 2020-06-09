e-paper
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing

On Jan. 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Washington blamed Soleimani for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

world Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Tehran
An Iranian man holds a picture of the late Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani, during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran.
An Iranian citizen who provided information to US and Israeli intelligence services on the whereabouts of Iran’s slain top commander Qassem Soleimani will be executed soon, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday.

“Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for CIA and Mossad has been sentenced to death. He gave the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani to our enemies,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in a televised news conference.

Following Soleimani’s killing Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base where US forces were stationed on Jan. 8. No US troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury, but hundreds were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

