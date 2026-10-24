Iranian plots to target US diplomats reach ‘advanced stages’, extend beyond Middle East: Report

United States intelligence agencies have reportedly detected that Iran has "substantially increased" its attempts to target American diplomats and government officials, both across the Middle East and in other parts of the world.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and US President Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

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As per a memo dated October 23 obtained by US news outlet Axios, some of the suspected plots involving potential loss of life have progressed to “advanced stages”, prompting heightened concern among US security officials.

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The rising threat has led to the State Department’s decision to reduce staffing at several US embassies in the Middle East. Officials are increasingly concerned that escalating tensions could trigger a wider confrontation, putting American personnel and diplomatic facilities at greater risk.

Washington is also monitoring the possibility of a broader campaign by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who could extend their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to additional countries in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the possibility of fresh US and Israeli strikes against Iran is adding another layer of uncertainty to an already sensitive situation. Such military action could take place after the US midterm elections, further raising concerns about a potential escalation of hostilities across the region. About the memo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the possibility of fresh US and Israeli strikes against Iran is adding another layer of uncertainty to an already sensitive situation. Such military action could take place after the US midterm elections, further raising concerns about a potential escalation of hostilities across the region. About the memo {{/usCountry}}

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The unclassified memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reveals that the Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has pressed Rubio to widen the circulation of warnings about suspected Iranian assassination operations.

ALSO READ: ‘Not negotiating’: Trump says 'something will happen fairly soon' with Iran, as US mulls fresh strikes

He cautioned that existing access limits could prevent potentially vulnerable American personnel from getting critical security information.

Although the document leaves out the identities of those who may be targeted, the details of the suspected operations or any locations beyond the Middle East, it confirms the intelligence has been delivered to high-ranking officials within the State Department.

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For broader distribution, Clayton proposed removing classified restrictions wherever possible. This would allow Rubio to communicate the threat assessments to a larger group of American officials who may be exposed to danger.

Trump's fresh threat to Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened Tehran, hinting at a possible strike on Iran fails to reach a diplomatic agreement, remarking that Washington might launch "another little Epic Fury" to compel compliance.

ALSO READ: Trump caught off guard by envoy's claim of possible strike on Iran this weekend: 'I don't know anything about that'

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Addressing a campaign rally in Florida, Trump adopted an aggressive foreign policy posture while highlighting his past national security decisions and taking aim at the Iranian leadership.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, as quoted by Fox News.

"If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart," he added.

US orders families of nonessential staff out of Saudi missions

The State Department had last week asked family members and nonessential personnel to leave the US Embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.

A US official confirmed that Washington directed several diplomatic missions of Friday to scale back their staffing, reducing American embassy personnel in the UAE, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan

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"We decided that due to the threat of Houthi attacks and Iranian terror plots we need to reduce our footprint and keep only essential staff," the official said, as quoted by Axios.

Earlier CNN also reported about reduced employees at the four embassies.