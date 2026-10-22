‘Was Indira Gandhi summoned?’: Jaishankar questions criticism over his Mumbai meet with Marco Rubio
Reiterating his argument, Jaishankar asked why meetings held outside the national capital should be viewed as a sign that a leader had been summoned.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday questioned the criticism surrounding his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai, responding to Rahul Gandhi's description of the visit as a “summons”.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Jaishankar said he could not understand why the meeting had triggered such a reaction. He also questioned the criticism of Mumbai as the venue for the interaction with the US official.
“I failed to get it,” the minister said, adding, “They don't like Mumbai. They have something against Mumbai. It's our financial capital. It's our Bollywood capital. It has got so much going for it. Maybe Mumbai doesn't like them. I have no idea. Why they have this reservation,” Jaishankar said.
Also read | Marco Rubio’s visit: Catalyst for a new era of diplomacy
Jaishankar added that if travelling outside Delhi to meet a foreign leader or counterpart was considered a summoning, he could cite several such instances. He referred to former prime minister Indira Gandhi's visit to Shimla to meet Pakistan's then president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, questioning whether she too had been summoned on that occasion.
His remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's characterisation of his Mumbai visit to meet Rubio as a “summoning”.
Jaishankar cites Indira Gandhi's meeting with Bhutto
The 71-year-old minister argued that travelling outside Delhi to meet foreign leaders was not unusual. He cited instances from the Congress's own history to counter the criticism.
Also read | ‘Very, very close’: Marco Rubio on India-US trade deal after meeting with EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar referred to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's meeting with Pakistan's Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Shimla in 1972, where the two leaders signed the Shimla Agreement. He also mentioned former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid hosting a lunch for Pakistan Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in Jaipur.
“If going out of Delhi to meet a foreign leader or a foreign counterpart is summoning, I can give you a lot of examples. Mrs Gandhi went to Shimla to meet Bhutto. Was she summoned? Salman Khurshid went to Jaipur to meet a Pakistan PM; was he summoned?” he asked.
Earlier, on October 16, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the government over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s meeting with government officials in Mumbai, claiming that officials of the external affairs ministry were “confused” over it.
“Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what’s going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More