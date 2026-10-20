'Very, very close, some items left': Marco Rubio on India-US trade deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that India and the US are “very, very close” to finalising a trade agreement. Currently on his second official India visit, Rubio sounded hopeful of a deal being finalised soon. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting to discuss energy security, defense cooperation, and strategic partnership, in Mumbai. (@SecRubio)

"The State Department doesn't negotiate trade agreements, but we are very much involved in what's happening...We're very, very close. I would say we're about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement. I think there's a small number of items left to wrap up, so I think that will happen shortly," Rubio said. Follow live updates on Marco Rubio's visit here.

The Trump official said that he hopes there is a good news to announce soon. “So, we're very optimistic that we will have something in place here very soon,” he said.