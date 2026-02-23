Iranian Protesters Recount the ‘War Zone’ That Left Thousands Dead

On Jan. 8, Iranians took to the streets to call for an end to the repressive Islamic Republic. Two days later, demonstrations had been largely stamped out, the country was in a communications blackout, and thousands of protesters had been killed. More than a month on, the full extent of the bloodshed is difficult to determine, even as the prospect of U.S. strikes grows.

In the video above, four witnesses to the protests share firsthand testimony of how a popular uprising turned into scenes of terror. Their accounts, along with videos verified by The Wall Street Journal and analysis from weapons and ammunition experts, offer a chronology of 48 hours of violence.

The regime's use of force against protesters is what first prompted President Trump to threaten an attack in early January, when he posted on Truth Social that if Iranian forces killed demonstrators, "the United States of America will come to their rescue."

Protesters told the Journal that Trump’s messaging motivated them to go out on Jan. 8. “People were talking, like, they cannot kill people this time because America will be supporting the protests,” said Mahyar, a student who protested in the city of Qaem Shahr.

That hope turned out to be misplaced. Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based rights group, has confirmed the deaths of at least 6,500 protesters since demonstrations broke out in late December. Some activists estimate that the total death toll could be in the tens of thousands.

Witnesses inside and outside Iran told the Journal that they didn’t bring their phones to the protests, for fear of being tracked. Others who took photos or videos deleted them after the fact, because security forces were searching people’s devices. The videos and witness testimonies that have made it out were shared online via virtual private networks or illegal satellite internet connections.

The four witnesses in the video could speak to the Journal on camera because they left the country after the protests. The Journal is concealing their identities because they would face harsh repercussions for speaking out upon their return to Iran. The regime has arrested thousands and threatened executions of people associated with protest activity in recent weeks.

Mahyar, the student, made the choice to have his face shown. He plans to return to Iran only in the case of a regime change. “Hopefully it will be a free Iran that I see next time,” he said.

