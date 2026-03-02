Iranian state TV networks hacked? Trump, Netanyahu's ‘seize control’ message suddenly appears

Several social media commentators on Sunday reported that Iran's state TV networks were ‘hacked’, with President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu appearing in between regular broadcasts. Iranian authorities have yet to confirm the details, despite videos of the broadcast surfacing.
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.Read More