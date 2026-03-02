Iran's Gandhi Hospital hit in Israeli strikes, video shows damage and chaos
In a military offensive against Iran, Israeli strikes have reportedly damaged the Gandhi Hospital, amidst ongoing attacks on military sites.
Israeli airstrikes on Sunday hit Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran, local media reported. The strikes took place on the second day of a combined US-Israeli military offensive attacks against Iran.
Patients being evacuated
According to news agency Reuters, patients were evacuated and the hospital was badly damaged. The Iranian news agency ISNA reported that "Zionist-American air strikes" struck the hospital.
Video footage from within the hospital showed debris strewn across the floor, with wheelchairs in separate reports from the Fars and Mizan news agencies.
Israel targeted Iran’s military and nuclear structure
Israeli officials stated that their attacks were directed at Iran's nuclear and military facilities. Brigadier General Effie Defrin, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, stated in a briefing that 100 fighter jets had simultaneously attacked government buildings in Tehran.
The targets included installations associated with Iran's missile command, air force, and internal security forces that had put down demonstrations in January.
Earlier in the conflict, coordinated airstrikes targeted government and military sites across Iran’s capital, prompting retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israeli and U.S. positions elsewhere in the Middle East.
The reported strikes on a civilian medical facility like the Gandhi Hospital in Tehran are a deviation from the stated target of nuclear and military structures in Iran.
Hospitals were targeted in 2025
The alleged incident of strikes at the Gandhi Hospital is not the first incident involving hospitals during the Israel-Iran conflict.
Earlier reports documented various facilities struck or damaged in Tehran and other Iranian cities. Tehran Times reported in June 2025, citing Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health, that the continued unrest has also resulted in attacks on a comprehensive health services centre and six ambulances.
The Israeli government attacked the Farabi hospital in the border city of Kermanshah with missiles last year amid the conflict, according to the Tehran Times. Moreover, another drone from Israel also attacked Hakim Children's Hospital's perimeter in southern Tehran in June 2025.
