    ‘Need for early cessation of hostilities’: PM Modi dials Netanyahu over Middle East tensions

    PM Modi dials Netanyahu over Middle East tensions, conveys India's concerns

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 1:34 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated the need for an “early cessation of hostilities” amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation which has sparked a much wider conflict.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (HT Photo/ Ajay Aggarwal)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (HT Photo/ Ajay Aggarwal)

    “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” Modi wrote on X.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

