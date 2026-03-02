‘Need for early cessation of hostilities’: PM Modi dials Netanyahu over Middle East tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated the need for an “early cessation of hostilities” amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation which has sparked a much wider conflict.
“Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” Modi wrote on X.
