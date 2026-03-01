Daniil Medvedev stranded in Dubai with wife and kids amid US-Israel-Iran conflict, breaks silence on ‘unusual’ situation

Daniil Medvedev offered an alarming update following his title victory under unusual circumstances at the 2026 ATP Dubai Tennis Championships. After winning the Dubai title, Daniil Medvedev faces travel uncertainty due to closed airspace amid escalating Middle East tensions, leaving him and his family stranded. (AFP)

Medvedev's rival in the Dubai final, Tallon Griekspoor, withdrew before the championship match due to a hamstring injury, resulting in a walkover win for the Russian player.

Even more troubling, the Middle East experienced heightened geopolitical tensions as the USA and Israel launched a full-scale military attack on Iran.

Dubai's airspace was entirely shut down following Iran's retaliatory strikes, which included several aimed at the renowned city and emirate of the UAE.

Daniil Medvedev gives update after being stranded in Dubai Medvedev, along with his wife Daria and their children Alisa and Victoria, as well as his team, found themselves unable to depart. In a conversation with Bolshe Tennis from his hotel room in Dubai, the former World No. 1 and 2021 US Open champion conveyed his apprehension regarding the circumstances, stating: “The situation is unusual, but basically, the only thing is that the airspace is closed, naturally. So, no one knows when we'll be able to fly out; it’s unclear if this is for the long haul or not. We’re just waiting to see what happens in the coming hours or days. They keep gradually pushing back the airport reopening time,” Medvedev stated in Russian.

Also Read: 'Did World War 3 just start?': US-Iran escalation sparks fears on social media

‘Everything is fine,’ says Medvedev Medvedev, unexpectedly appearing rather composed and serene considering the circumstances he is in, briefly discussed how his feelings often differ between on-court scenarios and the stressful situations of “real life'”. He also shared insights about the immense support he has garnered from his friends and family, who are understandably concerned for his safety.

"As strange as that sounds, on the court, I’m very emotional, but in real life, it might actually help me to be more emotional at times - so, for me, everything is fine. Naturally, I’ve received a lot of messages from friends and family, and everyone is worried, but I can say for my part that everything is okay," he added.

Also Read: First US casualties confirmed: Did Pentagon reveal identities of 3 Service Members killed amid Op Epic fury?

A look at Medvedev's schedule Medvedev was set to travel to California for this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after completing his campaign in Dubai. However, given the current situation, with escalating tensions in the Middle East following the confirmation of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the likelihood of the Russian player participating in Indian Wells seems low.

Medvedev was listed among the prominent names for The Eisenhower Cup, the annual mixed doubles exhibition event that occurs on the eve of the main draw action at the BNP Paribas Open. This event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, with the Russian designated as the doubles partner of his compatriot and WTA star Mirra Andreeva.