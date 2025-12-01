Daniil Medvedev set for 2026 top-10 return? Former tennis player drops huge prediction

Daniil Medvedev reacts during a match.(AP) Daniil Medvedev finished his year as world No. 13. He had a terrible run in all Grand Slams in 2026. Daniil Medvedev had a terrible 2025 season, exiting the top-10 in March for the only the second time in five years. Then, after his US Open first-round exit, he was very close to exiting the top-20 too, falling to No. 18. But after his US Open exit, he made some key changes, replacing long-term coach Gilles Cervara with Thomas Johansson.

Since then, he has found some form, winning the Almaty ATP 250 tournament, and also reached back-to-back semifinals in Beijing and Shanghai. The results saw him end the year as No. 13.

Predicting a possible top-10 return for Medvedev, former player Mansour Bahrami said, “Daniil has been a lot better at the end of the year. He’s been No. 1 in the world, he’s a great player, and he’s been there for the past 10 years. I think he’ll be back in the top 10 for sure, and I have no doubt about that.”

At the 2025 Australian Open, Medvedev lost to 19-year-old Learner Tien in five sets in the second round. Meanwhile, he had a first-round exit at the French Open, losing to Cameron Norrie.

At Wimbledon this season, he lost to Benjamin Bonzi in the first round and lost to the same opponent again in his US Open opener. During his defeat to Bonzi in New York, Medvedev also courted controversy. The match was disrupted in the third set, with Bonzi serving between first and second serve on match point, when a photographer walked onto the court.

The chair umpire allowed Bonzi to replay his first serve due to the interference. Medvedev protested and provoked the crowd, and the match was delayed for over six minutes before resuming.