Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran's execution of accused British spy 'abhorrent': Amnesty

Iran's execution of accused British spy 'abhorrent': Amnesty

world news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Alireza Akbari Execution: "The use of the death penalty is appalling under all circumstances," Amnesty Iran said on Twitter.

Alireza Akbari Execution: Alireza Akbari is seen. (Reuters)
AFP |

Iran's execution of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari after he was sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom was "abhorrent", the Iranian arm of Amnesty International said on Saturday.

Read more: ‘I am appalled’: UK PM Rishi Sunak on execution of British-Iranian national

"This morning's execution of Iranian-British national Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official, by Iran's authorities again displays their abhorrent assault on the right to life. The use of the death penalty is appalling under all circumstances," Amnesty Iran said on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP