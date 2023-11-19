Iran's Khamenei to Muslim states: Cut ties with Israel for ‘limited period’

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslim states to "at least cut off political ties with Israel for a limited period of time" on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, weeks after calling for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel. Israel-Hamas War: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)

During a joint summit between members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia's capital on Nov. 11, Muslim states did not agree to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Israel as requested by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

