close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iran's Khamenei to Muslim states: Cut ties with Israel for ‘limited period’

Iran's Khamenei to Muslim states: Cut ties with Israel for ‘limited period’

Reuters |
Nov 19, 2023 04:55 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: This comes weeks after calling for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslim states to "at least cut off political ties with Israel for a limited period of time" on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, weeks after calling for an Islamic oil and food embargo on Israel.

Israel-Hamas War: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)

During a joint summit between members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia's capital on Nov. 11, Muslim states did not agree to impose wide-ranging sanctions on Israel as requested by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out