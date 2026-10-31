Iran's Khamenei warns US and Israel against fresh attacks, orders 'unrestricted' military response to threats

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States and Israel against launching fresh attacks, saying Iran's armed forces and people would decide when and how to respond if hostilities resume.

Khamenei has not been publicly seen since he became supreme leader. (via REUTERS)

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"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them," a statement attributed to Khamenei and published on his website on Saturday said, AFP reported.

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The warning comes amid threats from the United States and Israel of a possible return to military strikes against Iran.

According to the statement, Khamenei ordered the commanders to ensure that "any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response".

The statement followed a reported meeting between Khamenei and senior military commanders. It was the first reported meeting between Khamenei and the military leadership, the report added.

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{{^usCountry}} He also ordered them to revise Iran's target list to cover "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also ordered them to revise Iran's target list to cover "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy". {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Trump says Iran war to ‘get wrapped up soon’ amid midterm preps, reiterates nuclear weapon condition

Trump hints at fresh strikes

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he expected the war with Iran to end soon, but offered no details on how that would happen.

“It's going to get wrapped up soon. We need a guarantee there'll never be a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in an interview with Kansas City's KCMO Talk Radio station, Reuters reported.

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However, on October 24, Trump hinted at the possibility of renewed military action against Iran as early as Sunday, while keeping open the prospect of a diplomatic agreement. Tehran, meanwhile, denied reports that it had offered to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in Florida, Trump said Iran wanted a deal to reopen the waterway but questioned whether Tehran would honour any agreement.

“Do you really think I would tell you that? Maybe tomorrow... There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement,” Trump said when asked about the prospect of fresh strikes.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Trump repeatedly wavering on the prospect of fresh military strikes against Iran.

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Washington and Tehran have been locked in a war-like situation since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. The conflict disrupted regional security, threatened global energy supplies and brought shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill.

(With inputs from agencies)