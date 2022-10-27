Home / World News / Iran's president says anti-hijab 'riots' pave way for 'terror' attacks

Iran's president says anti-hijab 'riots' pave way for 'terror' attacks

Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:06 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: "The intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country's progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist acts," Iran's president said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is seen.(Reuters)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said Thursday that "riots" pave the way for "terror" attacks, a day after a deadly assault on a shrine in the southern city of Shiraz claimed by the Islamic State group.

"The intention of the enemy is to disrupt the country's progress, and then these riots pave the ground for terrorist acts," he said in televised remarks.

Read more: Explained: Iran's morality police, hijab and violent protests over woman's death

The attack on the Shiraz shrine that left at least 15 people dead came as thousands of people paid tribute to Mahsa Amini 40 days after her death in police custody

