Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Iran's supreme leader calls anti-hijab protests 'scattered riots'

Iran's supreme leader calls anti-hijab protests 'scattered riots'

world news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 05:01 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: "These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei(AFP)
Reuters |

Iran's Supreme Leader called anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

"These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Read more: To Macron, with love: Watch Ukraine's not-so ‘romantic' gesture for France

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in the custody of the morality police, have spread across Iran for the last four weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran ayatollah ali khamenei
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP