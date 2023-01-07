Iran’s supreme leader replaces police chief amid anti-hijab protests

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed a new police commander, telling him to ensure public security after deadly protests swept the country.

Brigadier-General Ahmadreza Radan, formerly head of a police research unit, replaced Hossein Ashtari, who had led the national force for eight years, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: No Ghee, cooking oil in Pakistan amid supply woes as inflation surges to 40%

Khamenei urged Radan to “protect the security of the people and secure public welfare” and improve police “capabilities,” according to a statement.

The change follows a crackdown by security forces on nationwide protests that have gripped Iran since Sept. 16, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody following her arrest for wearing allegedly improper clothes under the country’s Islamic law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON