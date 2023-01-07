Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran's supreme leader replaces police chief amid anti-hijab protests

Iran's supreme leader replaces police chief amid anti-hijab protests

world news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 05:39 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Khamenei urged Radan to “protect the security of the people and secure public welfare” and improve police “capabilities,” according to a statement.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.(AP)
Bloomberg |

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed a new police commander, telling him to ensure public security after deadly protests swept the country.

Brigadier-General Ahmadreza Radan, formerly head of a police research unit, replaced Hossein Ashtari, who had led the national force for eight years, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Khamenei urged Radan to “protect the security of the people and secure public welfare” and improve police “capabilities,” according to a statement.

The change follows a crackdown by security forces on nationwide protests that have gripped Iran since Sept. 16, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody following her arrest for wearing allegedly improper clothes under the country’s Islamic law.

