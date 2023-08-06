Home / World News / Iraq blocks Telegram app citing ‘personal data violations’

Iraq blocks Telegram app citing 'personal data violations'

Reuters
Aug 06, 2023

The app is widely used in Iraq for messaging but also as a source of news and for sharing content.

Iraq's telecoms ministry said it has blocked the Telegram messaging app over national security concerns and in order to preserve the integrity of users' personal data, which it said the app had mishandled.

A man is seen as a silhouette as he checks a mobile device whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing Telegram's logo in this arranged photograph.(Bloomberg)
A man is seen as a silhouette as he checks a mobile device whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing Telegram's logo in this arranged photograph.(Bloomberg)

Some channels contain large amounts of personal data including the names, addresses, and family ties of Iraqis.

The ministry said in a statement it had asked the app to close down "platforms that leak the data of the official state institutions and the personal data of citizens... but the company did not respond and did not interact with any of these requests."

"The Ministry of Communications affirms its respect for citizens' rights to freedom of expression and communication, without prejudice to the security of the state and its institutions," the statement said.

Telegram did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

