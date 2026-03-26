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    IRGC Navy Commander killed? Israeli media claims Alireza Tangsiri targeted in strike; Iran yet to confirm

    The official added that it was Tangsiri who was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 2:16 PM IST
    Edited by Danita Yadav
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    As the war in West Asia rages on, Israeli media has stated on Thursday that Iran's Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri has been killed. While an official comment from the Israeli military is awaited, Israeli media outlets have reported the IRGC Commander's death citing officials.

    IRGC Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri has reportedly been killed in strikes (Tehran Times )
    IRGC Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri has reportedly been killed in strikes (Tehran Times )

    An Israeli official told Times of Israel that the Tangsiri was killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas. The official added that it was Tangsiri who was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

    An official statement from Iran and the Israeli government for the same is awaited.

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    News/World News/IRGC Navy Commander Killed? Israeli Media Claims Alireza Tangsiri Targeted In Strike; Iran Yet To Confirm
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