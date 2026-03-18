Iran President confirms intelligence minister Esmail Khatib ‘assassinated’
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the “cowardly assassination” and offered his condolences.
Iran has confirmed that Intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday. Taking to X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the “cowardly assassination” and offered his condolences.
“The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Ismail Khatib, Ali Larijani, and Aziz Nasirzadeh, alongside some of their family members and accompanying team, has left us in deep mourning,” he wrote on X. Track the latest updates on the US-Iran war
“I extend my condolences to the great people of Iran for the martyrdom of two cabinet members, the secretary of the Shura, and the military and Basij commanders. I am certain their path will continue more steadfastly than before,” Pezeshkian added further.
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Earlier today, Israel's defence minister Israel Katz stated that Khatib was killed in targeted overnight airstrikes. This assassination from Israeli forces comes a day after the killing of Iran's security chief Ali Larijani.
In a statement on Wednesday, Katz said the country's military had eliminated Khatib, while adding that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts".
Katz also stated that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have given the Israeli military standing authorisation to eliminate other senior Iranian officials in their sights without the need for prior approval.
The killing of Esmail Khatib marks the third assassination of Iran's top leaders in two days. Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij, the internal paramilitary force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was also killed in Israeli strikes on Tehran.
Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran's defence minister, was also killed in the initial US-Israeli strikes against Tehran, along with former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ahead of the targeted assassinations, the US State Department offered a $10 million reward for any information about Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other senior officials.
Following the killing of Larijani, Israeli PM Netanyahu in a televised statement said that Israel "did the job for free".
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More