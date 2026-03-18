Khamenei to Larijani: All faces Israel says it eliminated and Iran now seeks revenge for

Israel on Tuesday said it killed in airstrikes Iranian security chief Ali Larijani, one of Iran’s highest-ranking leaders, and the head of country's powerful paramilitary volunteer militia within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) Gholamreza Soleimani. File: This handout photo shows (L to R) Iranian President Hasan Rouhani, Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Parliament Speaker and security chief Ali Larijani and judiciary chief of judiciary Sadeq Larijani (AFP)

The February 28 US-Israeli strikes - named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US - on Iran triggered a retaliation, and a missile-drone exchange, that still continues to rattle the entire Gulf region, with neither of the sides de-escalating. Track latest in US-Iran war here

While Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, around who rumours of death have also floated, was seen saying in a video on Tuesday that he “erased” two names on his “punch card”, Iran Wednesday vowed to a "decisive" retaliation for the death of its top officials Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani.

The killings are latest blows to the already-punctured Iranian leadership which received its first major jolt in the current war with US-Israel on February 28, when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint strikes along with several other top Iranian officials.