Ali Larijani: All about family, son Morteza, daughter Fatameh, and net worth after Khamenei's adviser killed
Ali Larijani, considered to be one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, and a close adviser of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has bee killed.
Ali Larijani, considered to be one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, and a close adviser of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. Larijani, 67, was killed while visiting his daughter in the eastern outskirts of a Tehran suburb, Reuters reported Fars news agency say.
His death, in the joint US-Israel air strike comes amid the ongoing war Iran is engaged in with the two nations. Joint strikes had also taken out Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last month and his son, Mojtaba has been chosen as the new leader.
Also Read | Ali Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war
Here's all you need to know about Ali Larijani's net worth and family.
Ali Larijani net worth
While Larijani's net worth is not a matter of public information several estimates put it in the range of millions of dollars. His family was once described as ‘Kennedys of Iran’ due to the political influence they wielded.
Larijani's source of income would come from his positions in the government and his brothers too have held important posts in Iran's administrative structure.
Ali Larijani family: All you need to know
Larijani is the brother of Sadiq Larijani, President of the Judicature. His other siblings include Mohammad-Javad Larijani, Bagher Larijani, who is Faculty Member of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Fazel Larijani, Iran's former cultural attachée in Ottawa.
Larijani married Farideh Motahhari when he was 20 and they have four children – Morteza Larijani, Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, Mohammad Reza Larijani, and Sarah Larijani. Fatameh studied at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in the US.
As per the statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Larijani was killed along with his son Morteza Larijani and the head of his office, Alireza Bayat, as well as several guards, Associated Press reported.
Who was Ali Larijani? 5 things to know
- Larijani was a Revolutionary Guard Corps commander during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
- He became head of Iran's national broadcaster before stints running the Supreme National Security Council
- Larijani was also speaker in the parliament for 12 years
- He reportedly had responsibilities across a wide portfolio that included critical nuclear negotiations with the West, managing Tehran's regional ties and the suppression of internal unrest, as per Reuters
- Larijani allegedly played a central role in the bloody quelling of the mass protests in Iran this January.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More