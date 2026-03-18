Ali Larijani: All about family, son Morteza, daughter Fatameh, and net worth after Khamenei's adviser killed

Ali Larijani, considered to be one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic, and a close adviser of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed. Larijani, 67, was killed while visiting his daughter in the eastern outskirts of a Tehran suburb, Reuters reported Fars news agency say. Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Larijani was killed amid the ongoing war with US and Israel. (REUTERS)

His death, in the joint US-Israel air strike comes amid the ongoing war Iran is engaged in with the two nations. Joint strikes had also taken out Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last month and his son, Mojtaba has been chosen as the new leader.

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