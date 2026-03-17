Is Mojtaba Khamenei in Russia receiving treatment? Iran envoy clears air
Over the weekend, a Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported that Mojtaba was taken to Moscow on Thursday last week on board a Russian plane for treatment.
Iran seems to be in no mood to back down from the ongoing war with the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei saying that Israel and the United States must be “brought to their knees”.
However, another thing that has taken a central stage amid the ongoing war is not just Mojtaba's remarks but also his health and whereabouts.
Is Mojtaba Khamenei receiving treatment in Russia?
Over the last week, the United States President Donald Trump and several officials of his administration including Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth remarked that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the strikes and even “disfigured”, They also doubted whether Khamenei is alive or not. However, Iran has refuted the claims and maintained that Mojtaba Khamenei is alive.
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Over the weekend, a Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported that Mojtaba was taken to Moscow on Thursday last week on board a Russian plane for treatment after it became difficult to do so in Iran due to the ongoing strikes. The newspaper cited a source close to Iran's Supreme Leader in the report.
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On Monday, according to Al-Jarida, a spokesperson for the Kremlin refused to comment on the report after a reporter from the BBC inquired him about the same during a meeting with journalists, saying “We do not comment on such reports”.
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Iran's ambassador refutes claim
However, on Tuesday, Iran's envoy in Russia Kazem Jalali, denied the report that Mojtaba is receiving medical treatment in Moscow, reported Russia's state TASS news agency. Russia has officially not yet commented on the claims.
‘No time for peace’
Mojtaba Khamenei was reported presented with proposals to reduce tensions or a ceasefire by two intermediary countries, Reuters news agency cited a senior Iranian official as saying on Tuesday. However, the official further said that in his first foreign policy session, the Supreme Leader's had taken a “very tough and serious” stance on revenge against the US and Israel.