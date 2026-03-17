Is Mojtaba Khamenei in Russia receiving treatment? Iran envoy clears air

Iran seems to be in no mood to back down from the ongoing war with the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei saying that Israel and the United States must be “brought to their knees”. Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly presented with proposals to reduce tensions or a ceasefire by two intermediary countries but refused to have peace with the US and Israel. (File Photo/AFP)

However, another thing that has taken a central stage amid the ongoing war is not just Mojtaba's remarks but also his health and whereabouts.

Is Mojtaba Khamenei receiving treatment in Russia? Over the last week, the United States President Donald Trump and several officials of his administration including Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth remarked that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the strikes and even “disfigured”, They also doubted whether Khamenei is alive or not. However, Iran has refuted the claims and maintained that Mojtaba Khamenei is alive.

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Over the weekend, a Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported that Mojtaba was taken to Moscow on Thursday last week on board a Russian plane for treatment after it became difficult to do so in Iran due to the ongoing strikes. The newspaper cited a source close to Iran's Supreme Leader in the report.

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On Monday, according to Al-Jarida, a spokesperson for the Kremlin refused to comment on the report after a reporter from the BBC inquired him about the same during a meeting with journalists, saying “We do not comment on such reports”.

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Iran's ambassador refutes claim However, on Tuesday, Iran's envoy in Russia Kazem Jalali, denied the report that Mojtaba is receiving medical treatment in Moscow, reported Russia's state TASS news agency. Russia has officially not yet commented on the claims.