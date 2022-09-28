Is China opening illegal police stations across the world? What reports suggest

The Chinese government has opened numerous illegal police stations across the world, reports said adding that the police stations have been opened in Canada and Ireland. The opening of police stations by China has triggered concerns among human rights campaigners, ANI reported.

The illegal police service stations affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) have been set up across Canada to antagonize Beijing's adversaries, Investigative Journalism Reportika reported citing local media. At least three of these stations are located in the Greater Toronto Area only, reports said.

China is also trying to influence elections in certain countries through these illegal police stations, according to Investigative Journalism Reportika.

Countries like Ukraine, France, Spain, Germany, and the UK have such arrangements for Chinese Police Stations, the reports said.

