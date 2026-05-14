Is CIA carrying out deadly operations in Mexico? President Sheibaum denies after CNN report sparks row

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has denied reports that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was carrying out "deadly operations" in Mexico. Dismissing the claims made by a CNN report, the Mexican leader stated that the reports run by the US-based media house were an attempt to "hurt the government and people of Mexico." Speaking at a press conference, the Mexican president slammed the report and stated that it was "based on lies." (AFP)

Sheinbaum's remarks come after a CNN report claimed that the CIA carried out a targeted assassination of a member of the Sinaloa cartel near Mexico City. In addition to the CNN report, the New York Times also reported that Mexican forces carried out the attack on the highway, with planning and support from the US agency.

Sheinbaum dismisses report as "lies" Speaking at a press conference, the Mexican president slammed the report and stated that it was "based on lies."

Furthermore, when asked about the findings published by the New York Times, Sheinbaum referred to the report as “a fiction the size of the universe.”

“Imagine how big the lie is if the CIA itself needs to come out and dismiss the story," Sheinbaum told reporters.

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Mexico’s Security Secretary Omar Harfuch, also dismissed the report, while adding that cooperation remains between the Mexican and US governments.

“The Government of Mexico categorically rejects any narrative that seeks to normalize, justify, or suggest the existence of lethal, covert, or unilateral operations by foreign agencies within national territory,” he wrote on social media.

CIA dismisses findings Along with the Mexican president, a spokesperson for the CIA also dismissed the reports, stating that the so-called findings were a "PR campaign for cartels."

“This is false and salacious reporting that serves as nothing more than a PR campaign for the cartels and puts American lives at risk," said Liz Lyons on X.

CNN, NYT stand by reports Both the CNN and the New York Times have stood firm by their reports and findings, stating that they have simply reported the facts on the ground.

As per AP, a spokesperson for CNN stated that the report had been presented before the CIA before its publication, but the agency declined to comment.

NYT also issued a similar statement, with Charlie Stadtlander, executive director of media relations and communications, telling AP that the publication "remains confident in the accuracy of what we reported.”

What does the report claim? As per the CNN report, the US-based media house has claimed that the killing of Francisco Beltran, who was a mid-level member of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was a targeted assassination facilitated by CIA operatives.

Citing Mexico's attorney general, CNN added that the assassination was carried out by hiding an explosive device in Beltran's vehicle.

The blast took place on March 28. Videos of the incident show the car bursting into flames as it rolled forward, eventually drifting off the highway. Photos accessed by CNN further showed Beltran, who was also known as “El Payin”, and his driver slumped over in their seats.