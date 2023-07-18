‘Is it…’: Here’s the one chilling question Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann had for his jailkeepers

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested. While being processed after his arrest, Rex had just one question for his Long Island jailkeepers: “Is it in the news?”

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rex has been arrested as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders. The 59-year-old married dad was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex hadworked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture.

“This was the first time that Rex Heuermann’s name had come up and the first time that he had been identified as a potential suspect,” State Police Major Stephen Udice said at a press briefing, according to New York Post. “At that time, the task force worked as a team to move forward with that information, and the investigation ultimately confirmed that Rex Heuermann was in fact the individual responsible for at minimum the deaths of three women.”

Rex Heuermann pleads not guilty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rex appeared in court on Friday, July 14, pleading not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The charges were related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago. He has also been named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Rex reportedly had“an arsenal” of over 200 guns stashed at his home in Long Island. “He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News. “It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not. That’s something we’re still taking a look at.” Rodney added, “Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}